Commander seeks media support to promote peace in Plateau

Maj.-Gen Ibrahim Ali, Commander of the Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), has urged journalists to support and cooperate with the operation towards achieving lasting peace in Plateau.Ali made the call at a parley with journalists on Thursday in Jos, adding that the role of the media in promoting peace remained key.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that OPSH was established to maintain peace in Plateau and parts of Bauchi and Kaduna states.According to the commander, the media actually plays a critical role in ensuring a peaceful society; and so urged them to be objective and professional in reporting in its reportage.“You are very important when it comes to issues of state, particularly issues surrounding peace.“

As partners in progress, I called you here to familiarise with you for a better working relationship.“

But let me seize this opportunity to request that you should be professional and objective in reporting our activities.“

Ensure you confirm from us before going to press as that will enable us achieve our mandate of ensuring total peace in the state,” he said.NAN reports that Ali, the 14th commnader of the operation, doubles as the General Commanding Officer (GOC), 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba, near Jos. (NAN)

