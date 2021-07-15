Commander seeks media support to promote peace in Plateau

July 15, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



Maj.-Gen Ibrahim Ali, Commander of Special Task Force, Operation Haven (OPSH), has urged journalists to support and cooperate with operation towards achieving lasting peace in Plateau.Ali call at a parley with journalists on Thursday in Jos, adding that the role of the media in promoting peace remained key.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that OPSH was established to maintain peace in Plateau and parts of Bauchi and Kaduna states.According to commander, media actually plays a critical role in ensuring a peaceful ; and so urged them to be objective and in reporting in its reportage.“You are very important it comes to issues of state, particularly issues surrounding peace.“

As partners in progress, I called you here to familiarise with you for a working relationship.“

But let me seize this opportunity to request that you should be and objective in reporting our activities.“

Ensure you confirm from us before going to press as that will enable us achieve our mandate of ensuring total peace in state,” he  said.NAN reports that Ali, 14th commnader of operation, doubles as the General Commanding Officer (GOC), 3 Division of the , Rukuba, near Jos. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , ,