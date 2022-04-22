Commander lauds media’s support in fight against terrorism

Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa, The Theatre Commander Operation ”Hadin Kai” North East Joint Operation has commended the media for the support in the on goind counter insurgency campaign in the North East.

Musa gave the commendation when the newly elected Executive Council Members (EXCOs) of the Borno Correspondents’ Chapel led by its Chairman, Mr Inusa Ndahi, visited him at the Maimalari Military Command and Control Centre in Maiduguri on Friday.”The Nigerian Army and the Media have complementary constitutional roles which borders on national security, information management, peace and safety of Nigerians.“The role of the media in conflict and terrorism reporting is very significant to security agencies.”The concerted and collaborative efforts displayed by the media professionals working in Borno and the North East, in reporting the intensive campaign against the insurgents by the troops led to massive surrendering of terrorists by the militants and their families within the past one year,” he said.Musa said since he assumed duty in June 2021, he maintained a cordial relationship with working Journalist.

He solicited the same cooperation to continue under the present newly elected Excos of the Correspondents’ Chapel who are mostly operating independently and representing various national and international Media Organizations.“

On behalf of Officers and Men of Operation HADIN KAI, I congratulate the new EXCOs over their election and wish them more wisdom, courage and resilience to stir the affairs of the body in a good light.”He further reiterated that the fight against insurgency was a collective responsibility and a national project therefore, there is the need for a strong synergy and collaboration between the military and the media.

According to him, everyone must always put national interest first in their conducts and further urged them to be patriotic in their reportage. “Whenever in doubt, my door is always open for clarification in order to avoid conflicting narratives and I wish you well in all your endeavour”. He stated.In his remarks, Ndahi told the commander that the visit was designed to introduce the newly elected members for further military engagement in the Theartre.Those who accompanied the Chairman include; the Vice Chairman, Mr Hamza Suleiman of the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), the Secretary, Mr Ismaila Alfa of the Associated Press.Others are Mr Ahmed Mari of Champion Newspapers, Assistant Secretary, Bilyaminu Yusuf of Radio France International, Treasurer and Mr Julius Emmanuel of TVC, Auditor.(NAN)

