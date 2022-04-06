Commander decorates soldiers with medals for gallantry in Borno 

By Yakubu Uba

Maj. Gen. Godwin Mutkut, the Commander, Sector 3 “Operation Hadin Kai” in Monguno, Borno has decorated officers and men of the command with operations medal for thier gallantry in the fight against insurgency.

Maj. Adenegan Ifedayo, the acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Sector 3/Multinational Joint Taskforce in Monguno said this in a statement on Wednesday in Maiduguri.

Ifedayo said the decoration was done during a medal parade by Mutkut at Kinasara Cantonment in Monguno.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mutkut congratulated the soldiers for their gallantry that earned them the medals.

The commader urged them to maintain thier act of bravery and selfless service in discharging thier assigned tasks.

He reiterated the commitment of military authorities to rewarding hardwork and dedication to duty as well as welfare of personnel.

The operations medal conferred on the officers and men at the parade were “Operation Lafiya Dole” and “Tura Takai Bango” Medals. (NAN)

