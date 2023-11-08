Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Commander 6 Division Garrison distributes palliatives to Widows in PortHarcourt Barracks

The Commander 6 Division Garrison, Nigerian Army/Commander, Sector 3, Joint Task Force, South-South, Operation DELTA SAFE, Brigadier General Edet Effiong has distributed palliatives to widows within Port Harcourt Barracks. The gesture was made to a total number of 85 widows at 6 Division Garrison, Port Harcourt Barracks.

Brigadier General Edet Effiong, while addressing the widows stated that the palliatives are meant to provide succour to them as they navigate this challenging time, in line with the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja’s Command Philosophy. He added that there is nothing that would be given to them that could compensate them for the loss of their loved ones, who had sacrificed their lives for this great nation and humanity.

He further encouraged them not to give up, adding that they have the power to overcome adversity and build a meaningful life. This intervention is in addition to numerous other activities geared towards enhancing the living standard of troops and their families in Port Harcourt Barracks.

