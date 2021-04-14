Mr Muhammad Bello, the Commandant, Special Police Constabulary in Kano State, has urged well-meaning citizens to report any suspicious movement of people within their localities to security agencies.

Bello made the call in Kano on Wednesday, on the sideline of the inauguration of over 704 special police constabulary by Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje.

He said, “The existence of police constabulary is part of the security we are enjoying in Kano today; Kano is today the most peaceful state in Nigeria because of the relentless effort of some of these community volunteers.

“Wherever you enter in Kano, local governments, wards, any area, you will see constabulary members living in those remote areas.

“They are members of those communities and are familiar with everything that goes on there, they report any suspicious movement to the conventional police for appropriate action.

“This has helped us and we need to sustain it. Therefore, the public should also assist them in discharging their responsibilities in order to keep Kano free from criminals.”

The commandant stressed that the success of community policing depended largely on the seriousness with which communities support the volunteers.

Bello, who is also the National Coordinator, Project Build Nigeria, urged the people to key into the community policing initiative for sustainable peace in the state.

He applauded the support of Kano state government and the Police Commissioner, Shuaibu Dikko, to the new security outfit. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

