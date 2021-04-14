Commandant urges public to report suspected criminals

 Mr Muhammad Bello, the Commandant, Police Constabulary in State, has urged well-meaning to report any suspicious movement of people within their localities to security agencies. 

Bello made the call in on Wednesday, on the sideline of the inauguration of over 704 police constabulary by Gov. Abdullahi .

He said, “The existence of police constabulary is part of the security we are enjoying in today; is today the most peaceful state in Nigeria because of the relentless effort of some of these community volunteers.

“Wherever you in Kano, local governments, wards, any area, you will see constabulary members living in those remote areas.

“They are members of those and are familiar with everything that goes on there, they report any suspicious movement to the conventional police for appropriate action. 

“This has helped us and we need to sustain it. Therefore, the public should also assist them in discharging their responsibilities in order to keep Kano free from criminals.” 

The commandant stressed that the success of community policing depended largely on the seriousness with which support the volunteers.

Bello, who is also the National Coordinator, Project Build Nigeria, urged the people to key into the community policing initiative for sustainable peace in the state. 

He applauded the support of government and the Police Commissioner, Shuaibu Dikko, to the new security outfit. (NAN)

