Commandant NDC visits CDS, solicits support

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Commandant, National Defence College, Rear Admiral Olumuyiwa Morakinyo Olotu Friday paid a courtesy call to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja where he solicited for more support to the institution.

Speaking during the visit, the Commandant thanked the CDS for the warm reception accorded him and members of his entourage.

He congratulated the CDS on his well deserved appointment and promotion by the Commander- in – Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Rear Admiral Olotu further informed the CDS that despite the fact that he has just taken over the command of the institution, he deems it necessary to pay homage to him.

Responding, the CDS thanked the Commandant for the visit and lauded the institution for producing strategic leaders for the country over the years.

General Musa added that there are new development and better approach use in teachings and urged them to key into it.

The CDS further noted that the Armed Forces through NDC should be able to produce policies that political matters will be implement for the growth and development of the Armed Forces in particular and the country in general . Highlight of the visit was presentation of a souvenir.

