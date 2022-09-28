Commandant Eweka affirms NSCDC’s continuous partnership with Media

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, Lagos State Command, Commandant of Corps, CC,Eweka Edenabu Okoro, on Wednesday, received some executives of Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria, also popular known as CRAN, in his office, at the State Command Headquarters, in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

The CRAN executives, led by its President, Mr Lekan Olabulo, while stating his mission of visit, commended the Commandant for his very laudable and outstanding performances, within the security sector in the state.

He said, “CRAN usually holds advocacy programmes, to sensitise the public against the abuse of drugs and illicit substances in the month of June of every year. This is also coupled with the highly revered yearly CRAN’s award and lecture, which has been contributing to the national security architecture, of the nation, amidst many others.

He also said that this year’s award and lecture, scheduled to come up in November will be focussing on the 2023 general elections and the optimal security of the Nigerian state.

Commandant Eweka Okoro extolled the executives of CRAN as well as its members for their unflinching support for the Command in ensuring timely and consistent reportage of the Command’s news, especially, on the mandates of the Corps.

The Commandant said that the roles they have been playing to ensure the flow of information to the public, about the Command’s operations can not be overemphasized and as a result, the Association will continue to receive the Command’s full support.

He further said that the upcoming CRAN’s lecture, billed to focus on the 2023 general elections, amongst others is apt, especially, now that political parties are about to commence electioneering campaign throughout the entire nation in accordance with the electoral guidelines.

The visit was also witnessed by the Deputy Commandant of Corps ( DCC ), in charge of Operations and the DCC Intelligence and Investigations, respectively, DCC Sulaiman Jimoh Agboola, DCC Hussaini Keyfas Bakshar as well as the Public Relations Officer ( PRO ), Deputy Superintendent of Corps ( DSC ) Abolurin Oluwaseun. Other executives of CRAN present include Adaobi Obiechina, Assistant General Secretary and Jimoh Taiwo, PRO and Internal Auditor.

