Commandant commiserates with C-G, NSCDC Kaduna over tragic killing of personnel

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Enugu State, Mr Aloysius Obiorah, has commiserated with the Commandant-General (C-G) of NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar, over tragic killing of seven of its personnel.

Obiorah also condoled with Commandant and staff of NSCDC Kaduna State, over the unfortunate ambush and killing of the personnel who were on official duty in the Manni area along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Highway by armed marauders.

This is contained in a statement by the Spokesman of NSCDC Enugu State Command, CSC Denny Iwuchukwu, on Saturday in Enugu on behalf of the commandant.

The commandant lamented the increasing and appalling nature of attacking security personnel on official duty throughout the country.

He encouraged NSCDC personnel across the states of the Federation to remain resolute in their sworn mandate to protect the citizenry despite all odds.

“I praise the Commandant-General of NSCDC for his determination to reward families of fallen heroes in the line of duty and service to fatherland,” he said.

The Commandant, however, advised security personnel on armed patrols across formations to be extremely vigilant and alert at all times.

“I am warning unscrupulous elements that the NSCDC will not be cowed by their antics or schemes.

“Rather, the Corps will face them headlong and make sure that Nigeria is safe and secure for all and sundry,” he said.

He called on all well meaning Nigerians to give credible and actionable intelligence to security agencies to enable them to defeat these unwanted elements.

The unfortunate incident happened on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at about 10 a.m. in the Manni area along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Highway within Kaduna State. (NAN)