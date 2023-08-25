Command launches manhunt for killers of Customs officers in Kebbi

By Chimezie Godfrey

Suspected bandits have shot dead two Customs officers on a stop-and-search operation in Kebbi state.

This is contained in a statement by the

Ag. Public Relations Officer, Kebbi Area Command, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Mubarak Mustapha on Friday.

Mustapha stated that the officers were killed by suspected bandits along Bunza – Dakingari – Koko Road.

He said the Command has launched a manhunt for the suspects with the view to arrest and prosecute them.

He said,”On Thursday, 24th August 2023, at about 0128hrs, a team of Kebbi Area Command officers and men of the Nigeria Customs, while on a stop-and-search operation based on credible information along Bunza – Dakingari – Koko Road, were engaged with heavy gunfire by suspected bandits in an ash-coloured Toyota Corolla vehicle.

“In the melee that ensued, two personnel of the Command, Alhaji Kabiru Shehu, an Inspector of Customs and Abdullahi Muhammad, a Customs Assistant II, paid the supreme price. The officers have since been laid to rest according to Islamic rites.

“While praying for the repose of the deceased, the Command has launched a manhunt for the suspects with the view to arrest and prosecute them.”

Mustapha added,”The Customs Area Area Controller, Comptroller Ben Oramalugo, commiserates with the families on the tragic incident and prays that God Almighty grants them the fortitude to bear the loss.

“The CAC also urge members of the public to volunteer information about the movement of suspected smugglers and other criminals. He assured such informants of strict confidentiality.”

