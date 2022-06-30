Command confirms attack on policemen on stop-and-search duty in Enugu

The Police Command in Enugu State has confirmed an attack on policemen on stop-and-search duty within Agbani Road in Enugu metropolis.

The Command’s spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, who confirmed the development, said that the incident took place at about 9:30 a.m. today, June 30.

“There was an attack on policemen on stop-and-search duty this morning, along Agbani Road, close to Enugu/Port-Harcourt Expressway, by yet-to-be identified hoodlums.

“However, details of the incident are still sketchy.

“The Command’s Tactical/Operational Operatives have been mobilised and are on the trail of the miscreants,” Ndukwe said.

He, however, did not disclose degree of casualties or whether any officer was killer by the armed hoodlums attack. (NAN)

