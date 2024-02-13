Command and Staff College holds air operations seminar

The Department of Air Warfare, Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna, has begun a two-day air operations seminar for students of Senior Course 46.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the seminar, which began on Monday, had the theme: “Evolving Character of Air Power in Modern Warfare: Nigerian Air Force Combat Operations in Perspective”.

The seminar is an integral component of the senior course curriculum of the college and an annual event redesigned to focus on present operational realities in the Nigerian Air Force.

In his welcome address at the occasion, the Commandant of the college, AVM Hassan Alhaji, said, “Airpower has evolved since its acceptance as both a concept and a tool for warfare.”

He said that platforms, doctrines and tactics had also evolved, driven largely by advancement in science and technology.

“Revolutions in cyber and space technologies have further bolstered airpower capabilities through cross integration of the technologies,” he said.

He added that technological advancement in the domain of airpower had proven to be a double-edged sword.

“It has undoubtedly made air forces, including the Nigerian Air Force, more capable,” he said.

The commandant urged the participants to take advantage of the opportunity and learn from the experience and expertise of the resource persons.

The guest of honour, Chief AVM Abubakar Abdulkadir, said that efficiency of an organisation would depend on the quality of its manpower.

Abdulkadir said that, over the years, the college had made an indelible mark in training members of the armed forces and other security agencies.

He praised the commandant and other officers of the college for efforts to take it to greater heights.

He, however, urged them to do more especially in view of the security challenges facing Nigeria. (NAN)

By Mohammed Tijjani