Come “Scent, Sip and Shop” at The Fashion Souk

The Fashion Souk returns this summer and it promises to be something different with a showcase of the best of Everything Fashion; Looks, Lifestyle & Business at what the organisers are describing as “a niche fair”. Planned to hold over the Sallah weekend on Saturday July 9 and Sunday July 10 at Harbor Point in Lagos, it will be a showcase of the latest fashion trends, beauty products and accessories.

One of the stand-out exhibitors is Blends and Blingz, which is inviting visitors and shoppers to a special “Scent, Sip and Shop” experience.

Visitors to the Blends and Blingz stand will go through a titillating olfactory experience, enjoy fine wine and leave with a signature fragrance or two that will make them stand out.

According to a statement from the company, “the man and woman of style is never fully dressed without a nice fragrance and at Blends and Blingz we have a wide range of perfumes, oils, scents and candles as well as jaw dropping diffusers. Most are bespoke and we will be launching our Onome and Korede fragrances during the Souk,”

Stop by at the stand and immerse yourself in bespoke fragrances and aromas.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

