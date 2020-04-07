Combined troops inflict heavy casualty on Boko Haram, ISWAP – DHQ

The joint troops of Nigerian Military and Niger Republic have dealt another deadly blow to terrorists at Kure village, along Tumbun Rago and Tumbun Fulani general areas in Borno, the defence Headquarters says.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Onyeuko said the recent encounter was in continuation of the ongoing clearance operations in the North East Theatre of Operation against the elements of Boko Haram and Islamic States of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists.

He explained that the combined troops of 403 Special Forces Brigade Baga, Nigerien troops supported by Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole had a fierce encounter with the terrorists in the area on Monday.

According to him, the terrorists suffered heavy casualties and unconfirmed number escaped with gun shot wounds.

“Some of the items recovered include; one Gun Truck, one Anti Aircraft Gun and one Motorcycle.

“Other items recovered are one Light Machine Gun, one AK47 Rifle and magazine, 227 rounds of 12.7 mm ammunition and 10 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition.

“There was no casualty or equipment losses by the military forces in the encounter.

“Members of the public are once again requested to continue to cooperate and support the security forces with credible information that could aid and hasten the completion of the ongoing clearance operations,” he said. (NAN)