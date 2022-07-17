Combating insecurity: OPSH trains 974 vigilante personnel on modern techniques in Kaduna

By Amen Gajira

No fewer than 974 personnel of the Kaduna state Vigilance Service (KADVS) trained by the Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) Jos, on modern tactics of fighting crime and criminalities in the state, on Saturday graduated from training.



Maj-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, Commander, OPSH, in his remarks during the passing out parade of the trainees in Kafanchan, said it had become necessary to expose the men and women of KADVS to modern trends in tackling insecurity to enable them to effectively complement the efforts of security agencies.



Ali charged the trainees to make good use of the training acquired in the past one month by ensuring communities were protected against enemies of peace.



The OPSH commander reiterated the commitment of the command to continue to explore new ways of protecting lives and property of the people at all times.



He warned the trainees not to allow themselves to be used as thugs by politicians for selfish reasons.



He also reminded them of the oath of allegiance administered on them and urged them to discharge their duties without fear of favour.



The Commander, KADVS, retired Brig.-Gen. Umar Ibrahim, thanked OPSH for agreeing to retrain the personnel, pointing out that it would in no small way contribute to tackling insecurity.



Ibrahim cautioned the trainees against using the training to intimidate and harras people in their communities.



He added that the trainees were drawn from the nine Local Government Areas that made up Southern Kaduna, to enhance the security in the area.



Some of the trainees who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) pledged to put the training received to good use, and called for support and cooperation of the locals to succeed in their mandate.



NAN reports that highlights of the occasion were march past parade and weapon handling as well as light combat demonstration to the admiration of guests. (NAN)

