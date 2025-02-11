Combating drug abuse: NDLEA FCT command intensifies community engagement 

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), FCT Command, has intensified its community engagement efforts to combat drug abuse and related crimes

By Ibironke Ariyo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), FCT Command, has intensified its community engagement efforts to combat drug abuse and related crimes in the Federal Capital Territory.

The FCT Commander of the agency, Mr Kabir Tsakuwa, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

Tsakuwa explained that to combat drug abuse and related crimes in the territory, the command had established robust partnership with local communities, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and other stakeholders on War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) programmes.

This, he said was to create awareness about the dangers of drug abuse and promote healthy lifestyles among young people.

According to him, through our enlightenment programmes and advocacy visits, the command has been able to mobilise community leaders and members to support our efforts to prevent drug abuse.

“These community-based initiatives have been effective in preventing drug abuse and promoting healthy lifestyles among young people.

“In Jikwoyi, for instance, the command organised a sensitisation campaign on drug abuse for the community with the support of the traditional ruler, HRH Bawa S. Jetta, the Esu Jikwoyi.

“The campaign provided a platform for the command to educate the public about the risks associated with drug abuse and the importance of seeking help for persons affected by addiction.”

The NDLEA boss said that similar campaigns had been held in other communities, including Kwali, demonstrating the command’s commitment to community-led initiatives to prevent drug abuse.

Tsakuwa said that the initiatives had helped to raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse as well as promote a culture of prevention and support.

He added that the command’s community engagement efforts, had also involved partnering with local organisations and groups to provide support services to persons affected by drug abuse.

“These services include counseling, rehabilitation, and reintegration programmes, which have been effective in helping individuals overcome addiction, and reintegrate them into their communities,” he said.

He called on the public to support its efforts, by reporting suspected cases of drug abuse and providing information that could help to prevent drug-related crimes.

He assured the public of its continued commitment to preventing drug abuse and promoting healthy lifestyles among young people.(NAN)