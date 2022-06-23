Combat support arms, enablers for successful military operations – COAS

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, says the Combat Support Arms are considered as enablers for the successful prosecution of any operation by the Nigerian Army.

Yahaya said this at the closing of the Combat Support Arms Training Week (COSAT) 2022, hosted by the Nigerian Army Intelligence Corps on Thursday in Abuja.

He was represented by the Commander of Artillery Corps, Maj.-Gen. Tari-Timiye Gagariga.

Yahaya said the role of the combat support arms was critical to the accomplishment of assigned missions, especially in today’s 21st century asymmetric warfare.

He said it was with the realisation of such critical roles that the Nigerian Army would continue to count on the professional disposition of its personnel in the ongoing efforts to keep the country safe and united.

According to him, this year’s training week has provided a window for realistic reassessment of the capabilities of the combat support arms vis-à-vis the challenges therein.

“We must therefore, device formidable ways through which some of these challenges can be overcome to achieve mission objectives.

“While, we look forward to internalising some of the observations and solutions, including lessons learnt, I want to also seize this opportunity to urge you all to continue to discharge your responsibilities professionally.

“I also charge all Nigerian army personnel to conduct themselves professionally in the discharge of their constitutional responsibility,” he said.

The COAS said it was expected that the gains achieved during the 2022 COSAT week would manifest in the field in the days to come.

He said the theme: “Building Competencies in Combat Support Arms to Enhance Contemporary Nigerian Army Operation in a Joint Environment”, had inspired rich discussions and interactions between participants throughout the period.

He enjoined the combat support arms to take note of the observations and solutions proffered during the interactive sessions to further develop their professional competences.

“I have no doubt that everyone has gained immensely from the rich lectures and illuminating views of our erudite colleagues, both retired and serving distinguished officers.

“I believe the training week afforded participants the opportunity, especially for the combat support arms, to appraise the state of their operations and readiness in providing effective support to the combat arms and the Nigerian army in general.

“This is crucial, particularly as the nation faces myriad of security challenges.

“As you are aware, the army is expected to deliver on her mandate at a time we are engaged in different operations across the country to safeguard law abiding citizens and to defend the territorial integrity of the country,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian Army Combat support week is an annual training organised by the various combat support arms, such as artillery, engineers, signals and intelligence among others.

The week provides an avenue for participants who are serving and retired senior military officers to brainstorm and re-strategise toward providing effective support to contemporary security operations. (NAN)

