Combat skills indispensable to performance of troops, says Army Commander

By Victor Nwachukwu

The General Officer Commanding 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Aminu Chinade, has described combat skills as indispensable to the overall performance of military officers.

The Commander stated this at the closing ceremony of the 82 Division Corporal and Below Competition held at the barracks of the 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze, Owerri, on Friday.

Chinade, who expressed delight over the successful completion of the five-day competition, said the success was a testimony to the hardwork and commitment of its host formation – the 34 Artillery Brigade led by Brig.-Gen. Sani Sulaiman and all its participants.

He said that with requisite combat skills acquired during the competition, participants would be fully prepared to carry out their duties in the Division’s Area of Responsibility.

He listed the acquired skills to include drill, weapon handling, navigation, combat swimming, half cross country, obstacle crossing and shooting.

“ The skills acquired during this competition would aid you when deployed in various theatres of operation where the Nigerian Army is actively engaged either within or outside Nigeria.

“ This is in consonance with the vision of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.- Gen. Faruk Yahaya, which is to build a professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in defence of Nigeria.

“ I have the singular honour to formally declare the 82 Division Inter Brigade Corporal and Below Competition 2023 closed “, he said.

Speaking, Imo Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, congratulated the 34 Artillery Brigade for successfully hosting the competition and emerging overall winners with a total of 1,510 points.

Uzodimma, represented by his Deputy, Prof. Placid Njoku, thanked the Division for restoring and maintaining peace in Imo and pledged his continued support for the Nigerian Army.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 13 Infantry Brigade came second with a total of 1,470 points while the 82 Division Garrison came third with 1,450 points.

Also, trophies were presented to the formations in first, second and third positions and medals to best performing participants in different categories. (NAN)