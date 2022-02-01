College of Agriculture Jalingo begins PGD programmes

Taraba College of Agriculture Jalingo has begun Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) programmes in four courses in affiliation with the Federal University, Wukari.

Dr Yakubu Garjila, the provost of the institution made this known in an interview with newsmen in Jalingo.

According to him, the move is to strengthen capacity of the institution to serve the community better.

The provost listed the four courses as Crop production technology, animal health production, Forestry and Agric extension and management.

He also disclosed that plans were underway to change the institution’s name and make other amendments to enable the college to begin accessing Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) to enhance its effectiveness.

According to him, the institution has the capacity to boost crop and animals’ production and processing to improve the economy of the state and the nation at large.

“We have already started the process of changing the name of the school, we are going to complete that soon so that we can equally access Tetfund.

“We are making plans to commercialise some of our activities, the machines are there but the funds to make this possible is what has been our challenge.

“The little we are doing here like the grading of access road to the school is with the amount that comes from the state government and little internally generated revenue.

“We are looking for people or institutions that can collaborate with us, we want to uplift the status of the school, enhance the standard of learning of our students and boost food production to ensure food security,’’ he said.

He added that the 11 courses currently being ran by the college for National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) were fully accredited by the relevant authorities. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

