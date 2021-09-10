College of Agric, Iguoriakhi, to reopen January — Obaseki

September 10, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Agriculture, News, Project 0



Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo, on Thursday in Benin, disclosed that Edo State College of Agriculture, Iguoriakhi, Ovia North East Local Government Area, will reopen academic activities in January 2022.

Obaseki gave assurance shortly after he was conducted round ongoing construction work in school by the Managing Director of Edo State Public Building and Maintenance Agency, Mr Ray Okpere.


NPower

“You will recall that we promised to rebuild all our tertiary institutions, we have almost finished work while School of Nursing accreditation process is on and hopefully admission will start later this month or very early next month.

College of Education has also progressed in terms of work, Abudu Campus is ready, we are revamping Igueben and we have started work in Afuze. Here again, accreditation has been completed and admission process has started.

“Here is main campus and there are two satellite campuses and what we have seen here today is a major construction work, we are building all facilities required to get this place started. students accommodation is in progress.

“It has a 1,000-seater capacity auditorium, it also has another 250-seater capacity auditorium, you can see that also under construction; it has two buildings to host six facilities that we would start with and hopefully we would expand to about eight later.

recruitment process faculty is currently going on; what I have seen on site here today is speed at which contractor is moving this place and this school should reopen by January next year, he said.

In his contribution, Okpere assured governor that the school would reopen academic activities by January. (NAN)  

Tags: , , , , , , ,