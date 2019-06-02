College D-G secures release of 13 prison inmates in Jos

Dr. Kayode Fasua, the Director-General (D-G), Nigerian College of Accountancy, Kwal, Plateau, has secured release of 13 inmates serving various jail terms at the Jos Prison.

Miss Martha Banda, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Plateau Command of the Nigerian Prisons Service (NPS), disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Jos.

Banda, who told NAN that the D-G paid fines to free the inmates, added that the gesture was in commemoration of the D-G’s 50th birthday anniversary.

The PRO quoted the director general as saying that the gesture was aimed at making the inmates feel being loved even in incarceration.

According to her, the director general’s visit to the prison is to also support the service in giving the prisoners a sense of belonging.

Banda said the D-G urged the beneficiaries to be good ambassadors of their families and society at large.

The public relations officer said the celebrant also donated drugs, toiletries and other items to the inmates.

She said Mr. Samuel Agudu, the Controller of Prisons in the state, thanked the D-G for the gesture and urged other spirited individuals to support the service in giving the inmates a sense of belonging. (NAN)

