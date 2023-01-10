College confirms attack on Rector

By Olajide Idowu

Osun State College of Technology has confirmed the attack on its Rector, Dr Samson Adegoke by gunmen on Monday.

Spokesman of the college, Dr Wale Oyekanmi, said in a statement on Tuesday in Osogbo that the rector was attacked barely 10 minutes after he left his office at about 3:20 pm on Monday.

Oyekanmi said the attackers fired at the car around Eti-Ooni area after their attempt to block the Rector’s car was interrupted by a truck conveying sand.

“Luckily, neither the rector or his driver were hurt during the attack. The rector is safe and the matter had been reported to the police,” he said.

When News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) contacted the Osun Police Spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, about the incident, he said investigation was ongoing. (NAN)