Collection of prominent Journalists, writers to launch book on Osinbajo April 28

By Chimezie Godfrey

25 prominent journalists and writers from across the country have come together to write a book on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

This was disclosed in a statement jointly signed by Richard Akinnola and Sadiq Abdullateef for PYO Collective, the organizers of the book launch.

According the statement, the book is a collection of essays written by the journalists, writers and other persons from different walks of life, adding that it periscopes the Vice President’s public service since he was Special Adviser to the Attorney-General of the Federation in 1988 to date.

It stated,”Entitled “OSINBAJO STRIDES: Defining Moments of An Innovative Leader,” the book is scheduled to be launched virtually on 28th April, 2023, at 4 p.m. prompt.

“There were altogether 25 writers. They are Richard Akinnola, Azu Ishiekwene, Garba Mohammed, Etim Etim, Donu Kogbara, Sadiq Abdullateef, Fatima Mamman-Daura, James Akpandem, Mustapha Ogunsakin, Dayo Akintobi, Dr. Wale Adeduro, Columba Ogah, Haruna Abdullahi, Temilade Okesanjo, Arukaino Umukoro, Olaolu Beckley, Ore Ogunbiyi, Jude Zoho, Vitalis Obidiaghaa, Seun Bisuga, Seyi Gesinde, Faith Dafe-Joseph, Muritala Ayinla, Abimbola Olaniyan and Ibrahim Bature. Mr Jahman Anikulapo was the Editorial Consultant for the work.

“The book is essentially a collection of essays written by the journalists, writers and other persons from different walks of life. It periscopes the Vice President’s public service since he was Special Adviser to the Attorney-General of the Federation in 1988 to date. Foreword is written by His Excellency, General Abudulsalami Abubakar.”

The statement further noted that a blurb would be made available ahead of the public presentation, adding that the proceeds from the sales of the book will go to charity organizations.

“The launch event is organized by PYO Collective, a nonpartisan and multicultural group of Nigerians who are interested in good governance and economic development of the country. Its core values include ethics, professionalism, honesty & accountability and good governance.

“PYO Collective promotes unity and prosperity of our dear country. Our membership is drawn from across the country and includes writers of the essays in the book,” the statement revealed.