Collation of presidential election results to commence Sunday midday – INEC boss 

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will commence the collation of 2023 presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday at midday.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, announced this at a news conference on the 2023 general elections on Saturday in Abuja.

Yakubu said results were expected by the commission from the states starting from Sunday.

“I will like to invite you at midday tomorrow (Sunday) for the official opening of the National Innovation Centre for the 2023 general elections.

“We hope that by tomorrow, we expect to have some of the election results coming from states, particularly for the presidential election.

“So, the collation centre for the presidential election will open midday tomorrow,” Yakubu said.

He added that there won’t be need to address Nigerians before Sunday (Feb. 26), except if there was need to do so. (NAN)