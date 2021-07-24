Collation of election results ends late in Somolu, Bariga

Declaration of results for the Chairmanship and Councilorship elections ends late in some polling units in Somolu and Bariga, with the All Progressives Congress (APC) leading.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at Ward D Unit 023, Anifowose Street in Somolu, total number of registered voters was 120.

For chairmanship, APC recorded 52 votes, PDP (4), YPP (1) and Accord (1).

Also for councilorship at same ward, APC recorded 46 votes, PDP (7) YPP (3) and Accord (1), while eight cards were counted as void.

Segun Adebowale, the Presiding Officer at Ward E, Unit 003, Anuoluwapo Street, said the total number of registered voters was 69, but one was void.

According to him, APC had the highest votes for Chairmanship, having recorded 54 followed by Accord (8), PDP (5) YPP (2).

Also for councellorship, APC recorded 57 votes, Accord (5), PDP (4) and YPP recorded(3).

A party agent for APC, Mr Olakunle Ogundele, in an interview with NAN, however, attributed the low turnout of voters to the economic downturn in the country.

According to him, the erection of new houses in Somolu had made some residents to move to remote areas as house rents continue to increase.

Ogundele said that the mass relocation to other areas led to low results in the number of voters that participated in local government council election.

Another APC party agent who spoke under anonymity at Ward A, Unit 036, Buowo/Owotutu, Ladi-laki Bariga, said the election was free and fair and was happy with the outcome of the result at the ward.

“I am happy with the results in my ward. You can see that there has been no argument about the election here.

“Our people comported themselves and the election was free and fair as it went so smoothly,” the party agent said. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...