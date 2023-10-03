Collapsing Pentecostal church building kills pastor during prayer session in Makurdi

By Emmanuel Antswen

Pastor of a Pentecostal church in Makurdi died on Tuesday when the church wall collapsed on him and four of his colleagues.

Commissioner of Police in Benue, Mr Bartholomew Onyeka, told newsmen in Makurdi that Pastor Emmanuel Baba and the four others were praying when the accident occurred.

He said the four other pastors were responding to treatment at the hospital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the church collapsed at about 2 a.m. and killed Senior Pastor Baba, leaving the four other pastors seriously injured. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

