Collapsed Ikoyi building approved for 21 storeys – LASG

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, on Tuesday said that the collapsed 21-storey building at Ikoyi was approved by the government.

Hamzat made the clarification while briefing journalists during an inspection visit to the scene, on Gerrad Road, Ikoyi.

The deputy governor said that there were different buildings on the site with different approvals for the number of floors they should have, adding that the affected building got an approval for 21 storeys.

“The approval for this building is 21 and not 15; as we have seen, there are three separate buildings, this particular one was approved for 21.

“The approval was done about three years ago, it is not something new, but the problem with it, is the construction,” he said.

Hamzat gave the assurance that the state government would not relent in efforts at ensuring that buildings under construction are subjected to structural integrity tests to prevent collapse.

“So far, 10 bodies had been recovered from the rubbles while nine survivors had been rescued and are receiving treatment at the Lagos General Hospital, Marina.

“The citizens need to understand the reasons government is putting efforts at compliance.

“We will not hesitate to shut non-compliant structures.

“We do that regularly and we hope that the people will understand the need for the state to inspect.

“This building was shut about four months ago – from June to November; the contractors were back to the site to do some corrective measures as at the time of the collapse, and not constructing,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that security operatives, National Emergency Management Agency, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Lagos State Building Control Agency, and Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory were carrying out rescue operations at the scene.

According to Hamzat, investigation is still ongoing on what led to the collapse of the building.

The deputy governor and some other top Lagos State Government officials later visited Lagos General Hospital, Marina, where nine survivors were being treated.

Hamzat said that the state government would take full responsibility for the survivors’ treatment.

He urged their family members to rest assured that they were in safe hands.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...