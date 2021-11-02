Collapsed Ikoyi building approved for 21 storeys – LASG

The  Deputy Governor of State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, on Tuesday said that  the collapsed  21-storey building at Ikoyi was approved by the government.

Hamzat made the clarification while briefing journalists during an inspection visit the scene,  on Gerrad Road, Ikoyi.

The deputy governor said that there were different buildings on the site with different approvals for the number of floors they should have, adding that the affected building got an approval for 21 storeys.

“The approval for this building is 21 and not 15; as we have seen, there are three separate buildings, this particular one was approved for 21.

“The approval was done about three years ago, it is not something new, the problem with it, is the construction,” he said.

Hamzat gave the assurance that the state government would not relent in  efforts at ensuring that buildings under construction are subjected structural integrity tests prevent collapse.

“So far, 10 bodies had been recovered from the rubbles while nine survivors had been rescued and are receiving treatment at the General Hospital, Marina.

“The citizens need understand the reasons government is putting efforts at compliance.

“We will not hesitate shut  non-compliant structures.

“We do that regularly and we hope that the people will understand the need for the state inspect.

“This building was shut about four months ago –  from June November;  the contractors were back the site do some corrective measures as at the time of the collapse, and not constructing,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that security operatives,  National Emergency Management Agency, State Emergency Management Agency, State Building Control Agency, and State Materials Testing Laboratory were carrying out rescue operations at the scene.

According Hamzat,  investigation is still ongoing on what  led the collapse of the building.

The deputy governor and some other  top State Government officials later visited General Hospital, Marina, where nine survivors were being treated.

Hamzat said that the state government would take full responsibility for the survivors’ treatment.

He urged their family members rest assured that they were in safe hands.(NAN)

