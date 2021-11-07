Collapsed Ikoyi building: APC diaspora urges support for victims’ families, LASG

November 7, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Politics, Project 0



Dr Phillip Idaewor,  APC Diaspora hopeful,  has commiserated with  families of victims of building that collapsed in  Ikoyi and the Lagos State government, urging Nigerians to support them.

Idaewor, also  Chairman,  Forum of APC Diaspora Chairmen and  APC UK, prayed God to grant families of  victims that died from the  disaster, the  strength, comfort and grace to bear the loss.

He also prayed God to grant the victims eternal rest.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls Lagos state Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday, said the number of survivors of the collapsed 21-storey building in Ikoyi, had risen to 15 while the deaths recorded so far, was 42.

The 21 storey building under construction collapsed on Monday, Nov. 2.

Idaewor in a statement on in Lagos, said what was most now was to console families of  victims and give the much space to such catastrophic losses.

“Many Nigerian lives have been lost in this disaster. It is not time to jump to conclusions and apportion blames. The affected families should be allowed to while the state handles the investigative part of the disaster later.

“Even a single life of any Nigerian counts. to be cautious and sensitive in reacting to incidents of death.

“It is also not an easy time for the Lagos state government.”

Idaewor, therefore,  urged residents of the state to give the government all the support to ensure that necessary measures were put in place to minimise such occurrences in future.

The hopeful also urged the media to refrain from unsubstantiated reports that might  further hurt the feelings of families affected by the disaster.

He, however, urged  the state and its relevant agencies to ensure that full judicial and Engineering/technical investigations were carried out speedily and the findings made public.

Idaewor also urged builders to ensure that guidelines on construction were followed to the letters to forestall similar occurrences.

“This incident offers a real opportunity to update regulatory legislation, and also to establish  comprehensive Health and Safety commission that will  enforce  regulations  in all working premises in the state and indeed across the country.

” I urge the Lagos state government to ensure that families of victims of this disaster get the full insurance compensation payments to be in place for such projects.

“This is a most important soothing balm to help the families of victims,’ he added. (NAN)

Tags: , , , ,