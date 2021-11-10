Collapsed Ikoyi Building: 29 families submit DNA samples for bodies identification — LASG

November 10, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Project 0



The Lagos State Government 29 families have submitted samples DNA to identify bodies evacuated from the collapsed 21-storey building in Ikoyi.

The Commissioner Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, said in a statement on Monday that the identification of bodies had continued at the IDH, Yaba, Lagos Mainland.

Omotoso said that a committee to supervise the identification and of the bodies had been set up, and comprised senior officials of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Justice.

”Twenty-nine families have come forward to submit samples DNA to identify bodies that they wish to claim.

”In cases where identification is clear and there are no arguments, the bodies will be released to the families as from this week.

”At the site, the operation continues. will on until the site is cleared and no body is left in the rubble of the collapsed 21-storey edifice,” he said.

The commissioner said that the Panel of Inquiry set up by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to find why the building went down and suggest ways of stopping such incidents had continued its sittings.

He said that the panel was collecting documents that might help unravel the mystery of the collapsed building. (NAN)

Tags: , , ,