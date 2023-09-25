Collapsed Flyover Bridge: FRSC issues advisory to motorists, diverts traffic into Enugu metropolis

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has issued a road advisory to motorists and diverted traffic along Enugu–Port Harcourt Dual Carriage Expressway following the collapse of a Flyover Bridge on the road.

One of the flyover bridges across Enugu–Port Harcourt Dual Carriage Expressway collapsed on Monday morning. The incident happened at kilometer-one section of the Expressway between Naira Triangle and New Artisan Market axis of Enugu.

The Sector Commander of FRSC Enugu State Command, Mr Sokunbi Adeyemi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu that he had dispatched Corps’ officers and men to the scene to control and divert traffic.

Adeyemi said that the incident happened at about 12:30p.m., adding that it took officials of the FRSC only five minutes to rush to the scene of the incident.

He said that the incident was caused by natural disaster.

The sector commander said: “For safety, motorists and other road users should take alternative routes.

“Motorists coming from Port-Harcourt/Aba axis to Abakaliki are advised to take Bricks Estate Junction close to New Kenyetta Market (Army check-point) through Okpara Square to New Haven Junction by Otigba Roundabout – Ogui Roundabout- Abakpa Junction (by 82 Division) straight ahead to Abakaliki.

“Motorists from Abuja/Abakaliki to Aba/Port Harcourt, are advised to go through Abakpa Junction (82 Division) – New Haven Junction by Otigba Roundabout – Okpara Square and hit Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriage Expressway at New Kenyetta Market (Army check-point) to continue their journey to Aba/Port Harcourt”.

Reacting to the incident, the Police Command in Enugu State told NAN that it had effectively cordoned off the portion of the Collapsed Flyover Bridge of the Federal Highway.

The Command’s Spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed that no life was lost in the incident, adding that no one sustained any serious injury during the incident.

Ndukwe said that police operatives had joined in traffic control and diversion of traffic to safe alternative routes within Enugu metropolis. (NAN)

