Collapsed building update: NEMA recovers 32 dead bodies

November 4, 2021 Favour Lashem



 The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), says it has so far recovered 32 dead from the collapsed building at Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

NEMA Acting Coordinator, Lagos State Territorial District, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed this on Thursday.

added that nine injured persons had also pulled out from the rubble as rescue entered its fourth day.

Farinloye said the survivors included a female and eight males.

said the would continue to ground zero as the agency had a mandate to rescue and recover trapped victims whether dead or alive.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 21-storey building under construction collapsed at about 3 p.m. on Monday, trapping in many workers.

NAN reports that the has brought all commercial activities, including vehicular movement around the area, to a halt.

The Area “A” Commander, ACP Bode Ojajuni, as well as other security agencies including the Army, NSCDC, Defence, LASTMA, Road Safety, among others, have on ground to ensure smooth rescue since the occurred.

NAN observed that the scene has turned to a tourist attraction of sort, forcing a hike in public transportation, particularly by commercial motorcyclists. (NAN)

