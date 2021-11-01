Collapsed building: Rescue team establishes contact with some victims – NEMA

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said it has established contact with the victims trapped in the 21-Storey building that collapsed on Gerard Road, Ikoyi.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, NEMA Coordinator, South West, disclosed this to newsmen as the  rescue operation in search the victims intensified.

Farinloye said victim, who spoke to one his relatives and confirmed by the rescue team, said them gathered around the mustard point in the building when it collapsed.

He noted that rescue operations had intensified, with caution, to ensure that victims who were still alive would come out unhurt.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports storey building collapsed around 2pm on Monday with scores people trapped in the building.(NAN)

