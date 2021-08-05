Collapsed bridge claims life in Kano

The Kano State Fire Service has confirmed the death of a 37-year- , Muzambilu Sunusi, Wednesday morning Bichi town Bichi Local Government Area of Kano State.

This is contained a statement issued by Relations Officer of the Kano State Fire Service, Mr Saminu Abdullahi, Thursday Kano.

“We received a distress call from the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO),  Bichi Police , about 8:30a.m that a bridge had collapsed a .

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue and a vehicle to the scene 8:35 a.m,’’ he said.

Abdullahi said that Sunusi was, however, brought out the bridge and was conveyed to the Bichi hospital for medical verification, where the doctor on later confirmed him dead.

He said that the cause of his death was due to a rod he removed the bridge, which felt on him.

The spokesman added that the corpse had been handed over to the police in Bichi for action. (NAN)

