Collapsed bridge: Activists write Sanwo-Olu, want danger averted

Activists under the platform of the Joint Action for Good Governance (JAGG) have petitioned Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State over the collapsed Alapere Estate Pedestrian Bridge in Ketu area of the state.

The group, in a letter signed by its Vice President, Mr Abdulwaheed Odunuga and General Secretary, Mr Adekunle Aderibigbe, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos, said the bridge needs priority attention to avert danger.

The letter, addressed to the governor and dated Dec. 11, is entitled, “Urgent Petition for the Reconstruction of Alapere Estate Pedestrian Bridge”.

It read in part: “We, the undersigned members of the Joint Action for Good Governance, write to express our deep concern and urgency regarding the recent collapse of a section of the pedestrian bridge at the Alapere Estate, Ketu area of Lagos.

“The incident, which occurred on Dec. 8 resulted from a collision involving a truck, raising significant apprehension among the residents and users of this vital infrastructure.

“The collapse of the pedestrian bridge poses a substantial risk to the safety and well-being of the Kosofe residents, particularly those who regularly utilise this bridge to cross the busy road.”

According to the group, as a community organisation dedicated to promoting good governance and the welfare of residents, it is gravely concerned about the potential disruptions to traffic flow.

The group also expressed concern over the imminent danger the situation posed to pedestrians if urgent action is not taken to reconstruct the bridge.

“We, therefore, respectfully appeal to the Lagos State Government, under the able leadership of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and to our esteemed representative in the Kosofe Federal House of Representatives, Kafilat Ogbara, to prioritise this.

“We want them to expedite the reconstruction of the collapsed section of the Alapere Estate Pedestrian Bridge,” the activists added.

The group said it acknowledged the immense responsibilities faced by the government.

According to them, a swift response to this matter will not only ensure the safety of Kosofe residents but also demonstrate a commitment to the well-being of our community.

The group said that timely reconstruction of the pedestrian bridge would contribute to the uninterrupted flow of traffic.

They added that the reconstruction would prevent potential accidents, and safeguard the lives of those who relied on this bridge for their daily commute.

“We trust that you will give urgent consideration to this matter and take the necessary steps to address the reconstruction of the Alapere Estate Pedestrian Bridge.

“Our community’s safety is of paramount importance, and we appreciate your efforts in ensuring a swift and effective resolution to this critical issue.

“Thank you for your attention to this matter, and we look forward to a positive response,” the letter added.

NAN recalls that no fewer than three persons reportedly sustained injuries when a section of the pedestrian bridge collapsed after a truck rammed into it in the late hours of Thursday. (NAN)

By Adeyemi Adeleye

