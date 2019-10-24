Collaboration among security agencies, stakeholders, will eradicate violent extremism- NSCDC

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Commandant General of Nigerian Security Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu has called for the continuous collaboration of security agencies and all stakeholders in eradicating violent extremism in the country.

He made the call Thursday in Abuja at a workshop on preventing and countering violent extremism, with the theme, “Transformational Leadership and Violent Extremism.”

He said though the fight against violent extremism specifically Boko Haram insurgency in the North East, militancy in South-South, armed bandit and most recently farmers- herders’ crises across various part of Nigeria has been quite challenging, he however added that the challenges are not insurmountable.

“Without hesitation, we recognize the much effort of the Nigerian Army in collaboration with other security agencies in this fight.

“This is the reason for the relative peace currently in place in the country and as we all know without peace and security the kind of development we yearn for will continually be a mirage.

“Irrespective of efforts and achievements recorded so far in the area of preventing and countering violence extremism by RIAPS, NSCDC, and other peace loving agencies/ organizations, it is equally important to emphasize that continuous and unrelenting effort of all stakeholders is crucial to eradicating violence extremism in Nigeria, ” he said.

He stressed that facilitation of periodic congregation of critical stakeholders for discourse of preventing and countering violence extremism is an essential routes to putting the country on the path to lasting peace and security.

He gave the assurance that the NSCDC remains committed and proactive in the preventing and countering of violent extremism in Nigeria.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Àdamu Mohammed who was represented by SP, Nwafor Ernest from the Department of Operations Force Headquarters Abuja, said that security is everybody’s business.

He said the program is an evidence that the security agencies are working in collaboration and that the civilians are equally becoming increasingly aware of their responsibilities in the security management.

The Founder, Royal Initiative Against Poverty and Starvation,(RIAPS), James Okpanachi who was the concerner of the event said that there is a connection between leadership and violent extremism, adding that it is why they have chosen to harmonize and bridge the gap between the two .

“We understand that there is a connection between leadership and violent extremism and we have consciously chosen the word transformational leadership.

“This is because not every

leadership leads to transformation and in my opinion leadership that can not bring about change need to be changed.

“So, we are here not just to talk about the what but to talk about the how and there is that connection between leadership and violent extremism and those are the doors we want to close today and connect.

“We have been dealing with countering violent extremism, now in terms of improving that and making sure we can drive through the policies and the strategies is the reason we added transformational leadership.

“This is because we know that without leadership, you cannot drive that vision into reality and its implementation,” Okpanachi said.