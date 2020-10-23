Collaborate with security agencies to tackle crime, PCRC urges Nigerians

The Police-Community Relations Committee (PCRC) in Akwanga Local Government area of Nasarawa State has called for effective collaboration between Nigerians and security agencies in order to tackle crime and criminality in the country.

The PCRC Chairman in the council area, Mr David Abuluya, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Akwanga on Friday.

Abuluya said that the importance of peace to societal development could not be over-emphasised, hence the need for citizens to collaborate with security agents through provision of useful information that could address crime in the country.

“Thank God that SARS has now been disbanded and that the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, in his wisdom, has introduced the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team in order to ensure peace in the country.

“One particular area that, however, requires urgent attention within the Nigerian Police Force is the training and retraining of the personnel in crime prevention, for effective service delivery.

“I want to plead with Nigerians that police are our friends; we need them. We will continue to be their friends and they will also continue to be our friends.

“They have always been helping us in curtailing armed robbery, banditry and other forms of crimes. They are also saddled with the responsibility of protecting our lives and property.

“It is in view of this that I want to call on Nigerians to collaborate with the police and other security agencies by providing them with useful information that can help in tackling crime and criminality in the country.

“This will go a long way in promoting peace and socio-economic development of the country,” he said.

Abuluya, who is the founder of Nacabs Polytechnic, Akwanga, also urged Nigerians to shun negative tendencies, in the interest of peace and for the overall development of the country. (NAN)