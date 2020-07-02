Col. Umar not part of new political group, says MUP

Share the news













A Kaduna based group has dissociated Colonel Abubakar Dangiwa Umar (rtd) from a new political movement which has reportedly met in Lagos.

A statement issued by Mr Chris Yabo Ephraim,a member of the Movement for Unity and Progress, MUP, in Kaduna Thursday said Umar did not attend the said group’s meeting in Lagos. He also said the former governor of Kaduna state wished he was consulted before his name was published in the newspapers.

The statement by the MUP reads thus:

“A group under the auspices of select National Leaders of conscience met between Wednesday 27th May,2020 to Friday 12th June 2020 and issued a communique with the name of Col Abubakar Dangiwa Umar as one of the attendees and a member.

“Although Colonel Umar was made aware of attempts to invite him to the meeting such attempts were unsuccessful.

“He therefore did not attend the meeting nor was he made aware of his membership.



“Colonel Umar does not wish to deny the group, whose membership includes persons he holds in high esteem. He however wished he was consulted before the publication that includes his name.”

