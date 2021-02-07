COL commends outgoing NOUN VC for ‘expanding access to education’

The Commonwealth of Learning (COL) has described the leadership of the outgoing Vice-Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) as one that expanded access to education.

The Canada-based COL is the world’s only intergovernmental organisation solely concerned with the promotion and development of distance education and open learning.

In a commendation letter dated February 5, 2021 and signed by its president and chief executive officer, Prof. Asha Kanwar, the COL particularly noted and appreciated the effort of the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abdalla Uba Adamu, in giving access to education to even the marginalised group of Nigerians.

It stated: “Under your leadership, NOUN has expanded access to quality educational opportunities for the most marginalised, including girls in remote locations, people displaced by insurgency and natural disasters, as well as some of the poorest members of society.

“It has successfully channeled the potential of open, distance and eLearning to meet human-development needs on the African continent and has become known for its openness and inclusivity.”

The COL also applauded Adamu’s personal scholarship trajectory, and acknowledged that his “generosity, love and respect have left an indelible mark in the hearts of everyone.”

It told him: “Your versatile track record as an educator, researcher and administrator and your unswerving commitment to sustainable development are the building blocks of a remarkable legacy.

“At COL, we will always be grateful for your contributions to growing ODL capacity in comprehensive and holistic ways.”

While urging the outgoing VC to continue to work towards the cause of an open education, the institution noted the support NOUN rendered to the COL under Adamu’s stewardship.

Adamu, a double professor of both Science Education and Media and Cultural Communication, is seeing off his 5-year tenure as Vice-Chancellor on February 10, 2021 and will hand over to his elected successor, Olufemi A. Peters, a professor of Chemistry, on February 11.