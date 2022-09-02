Col Ali applauds NYSC for building on founding fathers’ legacies

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

pioneer Director General of National Youth Service Corps, Col Ahmadu Ali has applauded the Managers of the Scheme for building on the legacies of the founding fathers.

Ali said their performances, innovations and teamwork has sustained the vision as an avenue for graduate youths of Nigerian origin to contribute their quota to national unity and development.

He stated this when the NYSC Director General, Brigadier General Muhammad Kaku Fadah with some Directors and Corps Members paid him a courtesy visit at his residence in Abuja.

Col Ali expressed happiness that NYSC is growing from the initial number of 2,364 Corps Members at inception in 1973, while also contributing tremendously to the socio-economic development of the country till date.

The pioneer DG commended General Fadah and NYSC Directors for the visit.

“I feel highly honoured because you remembered the past”, he said.

He also advised stakeholders to support NYSC to enable it consolidate on its achievements, while he urged the youths to embrace the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme of the Scheme to acquire skills that wil make them employers of labour.

Speaking earlier, the Director General of National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Muhammad Kaku Fadah acknowledged the selfless services that Col Ali made for the Scheme during his stay as the NYSC helmsman.

He promised that the legacies of the founding fathers of the Scheme would be sustained with innovations that would endear it more to its stakeholders.

Ali was the pioneer Director General of the National Youth Service Corps from 1973 to 1975.

