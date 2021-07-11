Coker tasks tourism associations on review of NTDC Act

Mr Folorunsho Coker, Director-General, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), has urged tourism associations to the Federal Government’s efforts in reviewing the NTDC Act of 1992.

Coker, who made the in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Sunday in Abuja, described the Act as outdated and archaic.

He stressed the need for the Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria (FTAN) and other relevant tourism associations to echo the review of the law to reflect the digital future of the tourism industry in the country.

“We had a legislative bill which has through the House of Representatives and the Senate.

“It got to the president in the villa where there few issues identified. We are ironing out those issues,’’ he said.

describing the Act as outdated and archaic, Coker said it required the review to reflect modern corporate of the tourism industry holistically.

“It is outdated and archaic. It is not modern and digital compliant.

“Tourism destinations around the world have changed their model five or more times. They are working with current best practices.

“The law must change. The law must look at the corporate of the tourism industry holistically,’’ Coker said.

NAN reports the NTDC was established in 1992 by Decree No. 81 under the supervision of the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and National Orientation.

It is for the overall development of the country’s tourism.

In 1976, the Supreme Military Council ruling the country issued Decree No. 54 created the Nigeria Tourism Board, the country’s first tourism regulatory body.

In 1962, the Nigerian Tourist Association was established, without regulatory authorities. (NAN)

