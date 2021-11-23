Coke at 70: Osinbajo commends Coca-Cola’s commitment to Nigeria

Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, has commended the commitment of Coca-Cola group to Nigeria’s economy.

Osinbajo gave the commendation in Lagos on Monday during the 70th Anniversary Gala Dinner of the Coca-Cola System in Nigeria.

He said that the company had made repeated investments in Nigeria in the building of production facilities across the country, creating thousands of jobs as well as its active support of every aspect of national life.

According to him, the Coca-Cola System has shown commitment in health to education, from women and youth empowerment to sports, all with a conscious respect for the environment.

”I think it is fair to say that that commitment has been met with enthusiastic patronage of generations of Nigerians, families, also who have been supported by stable careers of staff, who have grown with the company through the years.

”Young people who have found successful careers in sports and entertainment, inspired by your support, consumers from Kano to Lagos, Rivers to Plateau State, linked by distributors in every region of the country, who have also built enduring businesses, getting Coca Cola into the hands of millions of Nigerians,” he said.

The vice president said that the federal government remained active and sincere in its commitment to creating an environment that allowed the private sector innovate and thrive in spite challenges.

”I salute again the entire board, management and staff of Coca Cola and the diverse group of stakeholders present here today and scattered across the country for your hard work and dedication.

”Your ongoing investments in the country, which you have said will be in the order of $1 billion in the next five years testifies again to your faith in the possibilities of Nigeria.

”You can rely on the partnership of the Nigerian government and I dare say the Nigerian people too, as you make these great strikes. So I wish you all a very happy 70th anniversary and I pray the coming years will be years of real magic for you all,” he said.

The Coca-Cola System consists of the Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd and the Coca-Cola Nigeria Ltd.

In his opening remarks, the Managing Director, Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd, Mr Matthieu Seguin, said that the celebration of the company’s 70th anniversary was a testimony of the belief and faith it had in Nigeria.

Seguin said that the company would continue to empower Nigerians and would leave nobody behind, as it moved to another 70 years of possibilities.

”Seventy years is indeed a huge testament of resilience and business goals in this country. We owe our success story to first and foremost our people, our employee, thank you very much

”To our customers, you are our treasure and our partners and communities who are working with us on good days and bad days, thank you very much,” he said.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of Coca-Cola Nigeria Ltd, Mr Alfred Olajide, said that the partnership of NBC and Coca-Cola Nigeria Ltd had been a success story of more than 70 years.

Olajide said that the critical success driver for this was the culture of joint accountability and leveraging on the strengths and capabilities on both sides of business to continue to bring moments of optimism, refreshment and excitement to consumers. (NAN)

