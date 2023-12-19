COEASU decries poor salary, funding, seeks Gov. Sani’s intervention

The Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), Gidan Waya, Kaduna State chapter, has decried the poor salary structure of its members as well as the funding challenges in the school.

Dr Marajos Alkali, its Chairman, expressed the concern while addressing newsmen in Kafanchan on Tuesday.

Alkali appealed to Gov. Uba Sani to intervene as the situation has led to an exodus of many experienced lecturers leaving the college in search of greener pastures.

“We wish to appeal to his Excellency to consider and approve the implementation of the current salary structure of CONPCASS/CONTEDISS in the state owned tertiary institutions.

“This is important to arrest the ever increasing cases of brain drain, especially of Academic staff of these institutions.

“It will interest His Excellency to note that Kaduna State owned tertiary institutions are the least paid in the country with the exception of the state university.

“The current salary structure being enjoyed by all Federal and State Colleges of Education and Polytechnics in Nigeria has been in operation for the past 14 years.

“Regrettably, the staff of both Kaduna state college of education and the state polytechnic are paid with an obsolete mutilated 80% salary structure, ” he stressed.

On the institution’s funding challenges, the COEASU chairman noted that the last time the school received its monthly subvention was in February.

According to Alkali, the poor funding has negatively impacted the school’s activities, stressing that examinations have had to be postponed severally due to the lack of funds to conduct them.

He called on the governor to exempt the college from the Treasury Single Account (TSA) and equally direct the reopening of the school’s business venture to enable it generate revenue and fulfil some of its financial obligations.

“His Excellency may wish to know that the school fees paid by students are chargeable fees meant for provision of specified services.

“Some of these services include the conduct of examinations, provision of equipment for practicals, medical services for students as well as field trips.

“The current policy where the payment of school fees is made directly to the TSA can no longer be sustained as these critical components of learning are no longer provided.

“We equally appeal to the governor to direct the reopening of the Gidan Waya Consultancy unit that was closed down by the immediate past administration.

“This business venture in the form of consultancy services is necessary as it will enable the institution not to be solely dependent on funding by the state government,” he stated

Alkali bemoaned the stringent conditions the state government attached to the 65 years retirement age policy in all tertiary institutions in the country.

“The condition stipulates that for an academic staff to retire at 65 years of age, such a staff must have a PhD obtained on or before the age of 55 years.

“The union wishes to passionately appeal to his Excellency to kindly remove such conditions in line with the College Law 2018 as amended,” he stated

Alkali commended the governor for reviewing downward the school fees by students of the college as well as his appointment of a substantive provost for the college from within the system. (NAN)

By Amen Gajira

