COE Obudu matriculates 1,110 students

August 30, 2021



The Federal College of Education, Obudu, Obudu Local Government Area of Cross River, on Monday matriculated 1,110 students the 2020/ academic session.

The Acting Provost of the College, Mr Ladan Chado, speaking at the occasion, challenged the students to hard so as to justify their admission into the institution.

Chado, who said the prolonged closure of the school affected its academic programmes, appreciated lecturers and staff their uncommon resilience and perseverance performing their duties.

“Thanks to both lecturers and staff who showed uncommon resilience and perseverance the performance of their duties,“he said.

He advised the students to hard their successes and avoid distractions.

Chado further advised the students against vices such as examination malpractices, cultism, stealing, sexual immorality, inability to abide by established approved dress codes, among others.

He reiterated the commitment of the management the creation of an enabling and conducive environment effective teaching and learning.(NAN)

