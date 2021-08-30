COE Obudu matriculates 1,110 students

The Federal College of Education, Obudu, Obudu Local Government Area of Cross River, on Monday matriculated 1,110 students for the 2020/2021 academic session.

The Acting Provost of the College, Mr Ladan Chado, speaking at the occasion, challenged the new students to work hard so as to justify their admission into the institution.

Chado, who said the prolonged closure of the school affected its academic programmes, appreciated lecturers and staff for their uncommon resilience and perseverance in performing their duties.

“Thanks to both lecturers and staff who showed uncommon resilience and perseverance in the performance of their duties,“he said.

He advised the students to work hard for their individual successes and avoid distractions.

Chado further advised the new students against vices such as examination malpractices, cultism, stealing, sexual immorality, inability to abide by established approved dress codes, among others.

He reiterated the commitment of the management towards the creation of an enabling and conducive environment for effective teaching and learning.(NAN)

