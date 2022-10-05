Code of Conduct Bureau, Tribunal Amendment Bill passes 2nd reading

By EricJames Ochigbo

The Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Amendment Bill on Wednesday, passed second reading at the House of Representatives.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Solomon Bob (PDP-Rivers) and six others was consolidated on Sept. 27.



Leading the debate on the bill, Bob said that it sought to protect judicial officers and prevent their forceful removal by the Executive.

He said that Section 292 of the Constitution stated clearly how a head of a court can be removed from office.



“We have seen this happen in the past in the case of former Chief Justice of the Federation, Walter Onnohgen,” he said.

Rep. Nkem Abonta (PDP-Abuja) expressed support for the bill recommending a comprehensive amendment of the Act.

He said that the tribunal was being ran like an entrepreneur centre saying that process of appointment and removal should be clearly spelt out.

In his ruling, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila referred the bill to the Committee on Anti-Corruption for further legislative actions. (NAN)

