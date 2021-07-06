Code of Conduct Bureau commends ITF for sensitising staff on assets declaration

The Chairman, Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), Prof. Muhammad Isah, has commended the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) for sensitising its staff on assets declaration to ensure full compliance with the bureau’s provisions.

Prof. Isah, who was represented by Board Member of the Bureau, Prof. Samuel Ogundare, made the commendation in Jos during a workshop organised by the Fund for its staff on Strict Compliance with Assets Declaration and Code of Conduct.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Fund’s Director of Public Affairs Department, Mrs Suleyol Chagu, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said that the organisation of the workshop by the Fund was a testament to its resolve to ensure that its staff were sensitised and enlightened on assets declaration and code of conduct, which he described as “key to fighting corruption”.

Isah also said that the workshop organised by the Fund’s management was pursuant to efforts by the current Management of the CCB to ensure the achievement of the Board’s mandate, which amongst others, was the need to establish and maintain a high standard of public morality in the conduct of Government business.

He said that it would also ensure that the actions and behaviours of public officers conformed with the highest standards of public morality and accountability.

In his opening remarks, the Director-General of the ITF, Sir Joseph Ari, stated that the Fund is renowned for its compliance with the regulations of sister Agencies such as the Code of Conduct Bureau.

Ari assured that the Fund would continue to build a good working relationship with the Code of Conduct Bureau in order to achieve the mutual goal of nation building. (NAN)

