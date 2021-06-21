CoDA launches task team on universal access of vaccines in Africa

The Coalition for Dialogue on Africa (CoDA) has launched its Independent Task Team (ITT) on equitable and universal access to vaccines and vaccination in Africa.

Ms. Souad Aden Osman, the Executive Director of CoDA, disclosed this during the inaugural meeting/launch of CoDA Independent Task Team in Iginedion University Okada (IUO) on Monday.

She said the CoDA initiative in partnership with Igbinedion University Teaching Hospital Okada (IUTH) was aimed at generating demand for vaccine development, production and distribution in Africa.

“CoDA and IUTH can be combining their respective advantages to bring about a set of solutions that will be practical and immediately used by our government.

“The purpose of the team is to support efforts of researchers, the private sector and civil society in policymaking to generate demand for vaccine development, production and distribution on the continent,” she said.

Earlier, former President of Nigeria and Chairman of the CoDA Board of Directors, Chief Olusegun Obansanjo represented by Prof. Abdoulaye Bathong, said programme was aimed at increasing access vaccines and vaccinations in Africa.

“Today’s launch marks the beginning of new partnership and coalitions that will see our continent play a lead role in vaccines development, production and distribution.

“I have always believed that Africa’s main challenge is not the lack of funds or resources. Our main challenge is the inability to harness available resources to provide customised home-grown solutions needed to address the challenges we see across the continent.

“This initiative has the potential to positively change the vaccine and vaccination landscape across the continent and set precedence for vaccine entrepreneurship in the continent.

“If we carefully nurture the initiative through to maturity, we would have laid a good foundation for a healthier Africa using largely resources from within the continent.

“I express my gratitude to Igbinedion University Teaching Hospital Okada (IUTH) for accepting to host the initiative by providing a centre which the activities will be coordinated from,” he said.

The Minister of Health, Hon. Osagie Ehanire, who spoke via zoom, applauded CoDA for creating a team that would produce vaccines.

He said the team comprises eminent and esteemed African and non-African personalities, while noting their professional accomplishments, national and international leadership records, and their commitment to Africa’s growth and development.

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo promised to work with the CoDA team to produce vaccines that would put an end to diseases.

He said the programme was apt following the COVID-19 pandemic rocking the world and providing health solutions across Africa with regards to vaccine development.

Members of the CoDA team are former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, Chairman of the CoDA Board of Directors and Deputy Chairperson, African Union Commission, Monique Nsanzabaganwa, Edo Gov., Godwin Obaseki and Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire.

Others are former Governor of Edo State, Lucky Igbinedion and Deputy Chancellor and Deputy Chairman, Board of Regents, Igbinedion University Okada, Chief Medical Director of Igbinedion University Teaching Hospital (IUTH), Prof. Godwin Bazuaye.

And the Chairman, Pan African Manufacturers Association and Executive Director, Dangote Group, Mansur Ahmed. (NAN)

