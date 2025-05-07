Cocoa industry can boost economic growth, reduce poverty – Gov. Aiyedatiwa

Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state says the cocoa industry have the potentials to boost economic growth, reduced poverty and sustained development in the state.

Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state says the cocoa industry have the potentials to boost economic growth, reduced poverty and sustained development in the state.

Aiyedatiwa stated this while declaring open a two-day National Cocoa Stakeholders’ Workshop and Excellence Award Ceremony organised by the Cocoa Association of Nigeria (CAN), in Akure on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workshop was organised in collaboration with Lutheran World Relief (LWR).

He called for collective and innovative efforts to address the major challenges facing cocoa production in Nigeria, particularly in the areas of climate change, value chain inefficiencies, and poor succession planning.

The event has as it’s theme: “Deforestation-Free Cocoa Production and Improved Trade Practices through Adoption of Sustainable National Traceability System: Key to Industry Growth and Development”.

“We convene to deliberate on this very apposite theme; we are reminded of Ondo State’s significant contributions to Nigeria’s cocoa production.

“Ondo State remains the leading cocoa-producing state in Nigeria, and we recognise the industry’s potential for economic growth, poverty reduction, and sustainable development,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa stated that several initiatives had already been implemented by his administration to support the cocoa sector which include; provision of free improved seedlings and fertilizers, training and capacity-building for farmers.

Others are; better access to markets and finance, and a strong push for sustainable agricultural practices.

Aiyedatiwa also mentioned key challenges, including environmental degradation driven by climate change, inefficient market systems, aging farms, and lack of data for informed decision-making.

“To address these challenges, we must work together to develop innovative solutions, leverage technology, and promote sustainable practices. We cannot afford to be left behind in the global cocoa value chain.

“To all participants, I charge you to engage meaningfully, share knowledge and chart a path forward for sustainable cocoa production.

“Let us work together to address the challenges facing our industry, capitalise on emerging opportunities and ensure the long-term sustainability of our cocoa industry,” he added

Earlier, the National President of Cocoa Association of Nigeria, Mr Mufutau Abolarinwa, praised Ondo State for playing a leadership role in cocoa production.

Abolarinwa described the workshop as a platform for aligning Nigeria’s cocoa sector with international best practices.

He stressed the importance of embracing the national traceability system to improve market access, especially in the face of new global requirements on deforestation and sustainable sourcing.

In his goodwill message, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Association, Dr Victor Iyama, expressed confidence in the potential of Cocoa industry to significantly address Nigeria’s foreign exchange challenges.

Iyama noted that the structures currently being established serve as a clear roadmap towards a prosperous future for the industry.(NAN)