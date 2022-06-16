Cobbler jailed 16 months for stealing electronics

An Upper Area Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, on Thursday sentenced a 35-year-old cobbler, Habibu Yahaya to 16 months imprisonment for stealing electronics.

The convict, who resides in Angwan Seyi area of Kuje, FCT, pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy, trespass, house breaking and theft.

The Judge, Sani Umar, in his ruling ordered the convict to pay a fine of N80,000.

Umar held that the punishment would serve as deterrent to anyone who shares similar ideas with the convict.

The judge also admitted the second defendant, Abdul Ya’u, 22, who pleaded not guilty to bail in the sum of N300,000 with one reliable and reasonable surety in like sum.

He said that the surety must reside within the jurisdiction of the court and must provide valid means of identification.

Umar also ordered that the defendant or the surety should make a N100,000 security deposit to the court which would be returned after trial.

He said the surety must provide two recent passport photographs and the address verified by the court staff.

He adjourned the case until Aug. 17 for hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Abdullahi Tanko told the court that the complainant, Okoroafor Daniel of Angwan seyi, Kuje reported the matter at the Kuje Police Station on June 8.

Tanko said that the complainant on June 6 discovered that the defendant and convict had broken into his house.

He Said that they stole one HP laptop valued N120,000, pumping machine valued N80,000, some measures of rice, gas cooker, DVD player and strong decoder belonging to his neighbour.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 96, 343, 346 and 286 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

