Cobbler in court for allegedly buying 2 stolen plasma TV sets

A 28-year-old cobbler, Zubairu Abubakar, on Monday appeared in a Grade I Area Court in Abuja for allegedly receiving buying two plama Tv sets for N30,000.

The police charged Abubakar with receiving stolen property.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Francis Gabriel, told the court that on Sept. 18, the complainant, Mrs Maryam Bello of Aco Estate Abuja, reported the matter at Iddo Police Station.

Gabriel informed the court the defendant in bought the Plasma TV sets for N30,000 from Abdulhaman Isah a security guard who was employed to secure and guard the complainant’s school.