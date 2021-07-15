Cobbler docked for allegedly receiving stolen fish feed

cobbler, Osas Salam 33, on Thursday appeared in an Upper Area Court  Zuba, Abuja, for allegedly receiving stolen bags of fish feed worth N240, 000.

The charged Salam receiving stolen property.

The  Prosecution Counsel, Mr Chinedu Ogada, told the court the matter was reported to the by the complainant, Festus Lawal on July 2.

Ogada said that Amana Salam, the security guard at the complainant’ fish pond, stole fish feeds worth N240,000 on occasion and sold it to the defendant.

The prosecutor told the court that in the of investigation, the defendant was arrested but all  made to recover the stolen items failed.

He added that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 317 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the .

The prosecutor prayed the court to grant him a date to open the case

The judge, Gambo Garba, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 and a surety in like sum.

He ordered that the surety must have reasonable means of livelihood and must reside within the of the court.

The judge adjourned the case until Aug. 25 for . (NAN)

