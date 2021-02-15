Cobbler bags 18 months jail term for stealing cell phone worth N350,000

February 15, 2021 Favour Lashem Judiciary, News, Project 0



 

An Area Court sitting in Kasuwan  Nama , on Monday, sentenced a cobbler, Emmanuel Ike, to  18 months imprisonment for stealing a cell phone worth N350,000

The panel of judges, presided by Ghazali Adam and Hyacenth Dolnanan, handed down the sentence after the convict pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal conspiracy, criminal force and theft.

The panel, however gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N10,000 fine for each of the three counts.

 

 

 

The justices also ordered the convict to pay  N365,000 as compensation to the nominal complainant, Farida  Sule.

 

 

Earlier, the police prosecutor , Insp Monday Dabit told the court that the case was reported by Sule, at the  Jos  ‘ A’  division Police Station, on Nov. 25, 2020.

Dabit told the court that the convict an two others, at large, attacked Sule on Rukuba road.

 

 

 

The police prosecutor further told the court the convict stole her X5 Mobile Phone worth  N350,000 and N15,000 cash.

 

 

Dabit said that the offence contravened the provisions of  sections 59 and 239(d) and 272 of the Plateau State Penal Code law .(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,