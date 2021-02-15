An Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama , on Monday, sentenced a cobbler, Emmanuel Ike, to 18 months imprisonment for stealing a cell phone worth N350,000

The panel of judges, presided by Ghazali Adam and Hyacenth Dolnanan, handed down the sentence after the convict pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal conspiracy, criminal force and theft.

The panel, however gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N10,000 fine for each of the three counts.