An Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama , on Monday, sentenced a cobbler, Emmanuel Ike, to 18 months imprisonment for stealing a cell phone worth N350,000
The panel of judges, presided by Ghazali Adam and Hyacenth Dolnanan, handed down the sentence after the convict pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal conspiracy, criminal force and theft.
The panel, however gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N10,000 fine for each of the three counts.
The justices also ordered the convict to pay N365,000 as compensation to the nominal complainant, Farida Sule.
Earlier, the police prosecutor , Insp Monday Dabit told the court that the case was reported by Sule, at the Jos ‘ A’ division Police Station, on Nov. 25, 2020.
Dabit told the court that the convict an two others, at large, attacked Sule on Rukuba road.
The police prosecutor further told the court the convict stole her X5 Mobile Phone worth N350,000 and N15,000 cash.
Dabit said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 59 and 239(d) and 272 of the Plateau State Penal Code law .(NAN)